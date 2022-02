WEBSTER CITY—A hot-shooting Webster City Lynx boys basketball team fought off a pesky Algona Bulldogs squad on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in a North Central Conference contest by the score of 64-59 in the team’s regular season finale.

The Lynx were on fire on the night from the floor, connecting on 24 of 38 attempts from the field in the victory for 63.2 percent and hit six of 11 three-point field goal tries.