ALGONA—On Wednesday, May 3, both the Algona and Bishop Garrigan High School Trap-Shooting teams hosted a meet at the Izaak Walton League with two other clubs participating.

The Algona # 2 squad placed first as the unit of Cole Harms, Chase Roof, Cohen Reffer, James Burma and Carson Skow compiled the high score with a 230.

Finishing third was the Algona # 3 group of Cody Harms, Hunter Kollasch, Porter Divis, Treyton Johnson and Jacob Haase with a score of 217.