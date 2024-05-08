Henderson is Top of Iowa Conference runner-up

EAGLE GROVE—North Union was the runner-up at the Top of Iowa Conference boys golf meet played here on Monday, May 6.

Henderson fired identical rounds of 39-39 for an 18-hole total of 78 as the two rounds included a total of nine pars to earn the runner-up medal.

Bishop Garrigan finished in fifth place in the eight-team field with a team score of 354 just ahead of North Union’s total of 365 as Lake Mills earned another conference title with a winning team score of 328.