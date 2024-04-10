Golden Bears win three events at Cowboy Relay

CLARION—Placing first in three different events, the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear boys’ track team opened the season at the Cowboy Relays that took place on Friday, April 5.

The black-and-gold finished in second place with a team total of 103.5 points as West Hancock dominated the meet by winning 11 events and scored a total of 191.5 points.

Finishing in first place for the Golden Bears was Amaury Thomas in discus with a winning throw of 125’ 7” on Friday.