BUFFALO CENTER—Bishop Garrigan continued a late season run of good play with their seventh straight win with a 7-4 victory on Monday, June 27 over the North Iowa Bison.

The black-and-gold scored in five of their seven at bats with single runs in the first, fifth and sixth stanzas along with two tallies in both the fourth and seventh frames as the home team scored three runs in the first and one in the sixth inning.