ALGONA—Bishop Garrigan built a huge lead and then had to hold off a furious fourth period rally by West Hancock to hand the Eagles a 56-52 loss on Friday, Jan. 6 in Top of Iowa Conference boys’ basketball play.

The black-and-gold built a 25-13 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 36-21 at halftime. The home team led 50-32 at the end of third period and held off the late rally by the visitors.