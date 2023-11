By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Fifth-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s had won 22 straight eight-man football games but that streak came to an end on Friday, Oct. 27 at Conway Field as Bishop Garrigan toppled them by the score of 21-18.

Each team scored three touchdowns in the hard-hitting contest but the right leg of Drew Lappe provided the difference as he booted all three successful PAT kicks after the home team’s scores.