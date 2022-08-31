Golden Bears go 2-3 at St. Ed tourney

FORT DODGE—The Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears volleyball squad went 2-3 on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a very balanced St. Edmond tournament. The black-and-gold opened the day with a 21-17 and 21-11 win over Webster City.

Molly Joyce led the way with a 13 of 16 serving performance with four aces, had seven kills and seven digs as Maggie Vaske added 11 set assists. Avery Lichter also came up with seven digs and Audi Crooks had one solo block and one block assist at the net.