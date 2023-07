FONDA—Newell-Fonda scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally from a 2-1 deficit to take a 5-2 victory over the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears in the Class 1A District No. 2 baseball final on Saturday, July 8.

The home team scored first in the contest as Carter Sievers was hit-by-a-pitch with one out and promptly stole second base in the bottom of the first inning.