By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Bishop Garrigan won a key Top of Iowa Conference baseball battle for second place on Friday, June 24 with a hard-fought 9-5 league victory over the North Union Warriors.

The win improved the black-and-gold’s overall record to 14-10 and they now sit alone in second place in the conference with a 9-3 mark while the Warriors fell to 8-8 on the season and are now 7-5 in league.