ALGONA—Bishop Garrigan scored early and often in a 52-6 season opening victory on Friday, Aug. 26 over the Janesville Wildcats. The home team raced out to a 28-0 advantage at halftime and never looked back.

Bishop Garrigan scored on their first possession of the 2022 season as Cal Birkey dashed the final 27 yards for the score at the 9:33 mark of the opening stanza as the home team led 6-0.