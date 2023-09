ROCKFORD—Bishop Garrigan scored by the run, the pass, a kickoff return and a punt return in a 60-0 eight-man district football victory over the Rockford Warriors on Friday, Sept. 22.

The visitors started the contest off with a loud bang as Owen Murphy returned the opening kickoff for a 76-yard kickoff return.

Drew Lappe split the uprights with the conversion kick as the black-and-gold led 7-0 just 13 seconds into the district game.