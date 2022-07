BUFFALO CENTER—Bishop Garrigan erupted for 11 runs in the top of the first inning and went onto a 12-0, three-inning Top of Iowa Conference softball victory over the North Iowa Lady Bison on Monday, June 27.

Hanna Merron led the offense with a pair of doubles while teammate Joey Doerning added a single and a double. Both Abbie Capesius and Ava Hough ripped a two-bagger along with one single each from Sacha Alesch and Darius Goche.