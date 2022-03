By the IGHSAU

DES MOINES—Audi Crooks and Bishop Garrigan are back in the state tournament, maybe better than ever.

Crooks, the 6-foot-3 junior being recruited by major college programs across the country, poured in 32 points as Bishop Garrigan raced past previously unbeaten Burlington Notre Dame 77-42 and into the Class 1A semifinals for the third straight year.