Fogarty’s big night leads BGHS past Bison

BUFFALO CENTER—Senior Andrew Fogarty ripped down a career-high 17 rebounds and tossed in 11 points on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to help lead the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear boys’ basketball team to an 82-42 Top of Iowa Conference victory over the North Iowa Bison.

The black-and-gold held a 21-10 advantage at the conclusion of the first eight minutes of play. The visitors increased the lead to 48-19 at intermission and had a 67-34 margin at the end of the third quarter.