WEBSTER CITY—Algona gave North Central Conference leader Webster City all they could handle before the Lynx scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, June 24 to squeeze out a 2-1 victory.

The win kept the purple-and-white in first place in the conference with a league mark of 10-1 and they are 16-7 overall while the Bulldogs fell to 9-15 overall and 5-6 in North Central Conference play with six of those 15 losses coming by one run.