ARMSTRONG—North Union raced out to a big lead early and never looked back in a 66-26 Top of Iowa Conference girls’ basketball victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20 over the Lake Mills Bulldogs.

The green-black-and-silver connected on 25 of 48 attempts from the field in the contest for 52 percent, drained nine of 20 three-pointers for 45 percent and sank seven of 11 charity tosses for 63.6 percent.