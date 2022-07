SAC CITY—East Sac County scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a 6-4 Twin Lakes Conference baseball victory over the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines to keep the purple-and-gold winless this season.

The home team led 3-2 after a high-scoring first stanza and the Wolverines scored a run in the top of the second to dead-lock the contest at 3-3.