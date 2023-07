BANCROFT—Eagle Grove blanked North Union 5-0 in a Top of Iowa Conference baseball contest played at Bancroft Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 27.

The visitors plated single runs in both the first and third innings and added three big insurance runs in the top of the fifth frame in the win.

Cayden Schultz was sharp on the bump for the Eagles as he allowed no runs on just two hits while striking out 11 and walked one.