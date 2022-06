GILMORE CITY—A four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Emmetsburg E-Hawks defeated the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines by the score of 8-6 in Twin Lakes Conference baseball contest.

The visitors jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage after the first half inning of play before the purple-and-gold dead locked the contest at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth frame.