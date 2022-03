By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

DES MOINES—For the third consecutive season, juniors Audi Crooks and Molly Joyce of Bishop Garrigan were chosen first-team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association this past weekend.

Crooks led the state in scoring with 659 points in 28 games for a season scoring average of 23.53 points per contest. The Golden Bear junior center buried 284 of 393 overall field goals for 72.2 percent.