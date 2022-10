CLARION—Clarion-Goldfield/Dows remained undefeated in North Central Conference volleyball play on Thursday, Oct. 6 in a key conference match with a victory over the Algona Bulldogs in three straight sets.

The Cowgirls won the opening game 25-13 and followed that up with a 25-19 win in set number two and ended the match with a victory in the third game by the identical score of 25-19.