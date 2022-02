ARMSTRONG—Sioux Central outscored North Union 16-5 in the final eight minutes to break open a two-point game and went on to a 44-31 Class 2A regional girls’ basketball opening round win over the green-black-and-silver on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The Titans led 11-6 at the conclusion of the first period but the Warriors took a 22-17 advantage to the locker room at intermission. Sioux Central led 28-26 after three quarters of basketball.