CLEAR LAKE—Clear Lake built an eight-point first period advantage and slowly pulled away from the Algona Bulldog boys’ basketball team in a 77-48 North Central Conference victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The seventh-ranked (Class 3A) Lions started fast by scoring the first 10 points of the contest and led 15-7 at the end of the first stanza. The home team took a 34-23 lead to the locker room at halftime and led 53-33 heading into the fourth quarter of play.