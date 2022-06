MANLY—Central Springs scored four runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-1 non-conference baseball victory over the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears on Tuesday, June 14.

The black-and-gold broke a scoreless dead-lock in the top of fifth inning when Jacob Leerar was hit-by-a-pitch and came around to score on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Hollis Bode.