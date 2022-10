By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Algona went 2-3 during the day as they hosted five other squads in the Algona Invitational held on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck went 5-0 on the day to win the tournament.

Algona fell to Gladbrook-Reinbeck 22-20 and 23-21, lost to Forest City 21-9 and 21-13 along with a 18-21, 21-17 and 15-12 loss to Lake Mills.