SPIRIT LAKE—Algona was edged out by the Spirit Lake girls 148-145 for first place at the annual Sheryl Maahs Relays.

The event was scheduled for April 16 but was moved up 24 hours for the threat of incoming weather the next day. The red-and-black won four events and took second in three more.

Madison Ehrig won the high jump with a season-best jump of 5’ 4” while teammate Macy Knapp took first place in the 800-meter run in 2:29.75.