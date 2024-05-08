Bulldog girls are NCC runner-ups

HAMPTON—Algona put up good battle, but Clear Lake had too much talent and depth as the Lions claimed the 2024 North Central Conference girls’ track title on Thursday, May 2.

The black-and-gold finished the evening with a team total of 172.5 points as the Bulldogs took second with 135.5 points and won four events.

Sophomore Natalie Johnson was a double winner for the red-and-black as she won the 100-meter dash in 12.89 and took the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.24.