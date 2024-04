CLEAR LAKE—Winning five events during the night, the Algona Bulldog boys track team finished in second place at the Lion Relays on Tuesday, April 9.

The red-and-black compiled a team total of 139 points that was topped by only Clear Lake’s team score of 163 points in the eight-team field.

Max Nevitt was a double winner for the Bulldogs as he took the shot put with a heave of 50’ 2½” and the discus with his winning throw of 141’ 6”.