HUMBOLDT—Earning gold medals in five events and taking silver in four more, the Algona Bulldog boys’ track team placed first at the Charlie Bunn Invitational on Friday, April 5.

The red-and-black amassed a total of 141 points during the evening in the 18 events to edge out Humboldt’s score of 138 to take the team title.

Both Gavin Weber and Evan Allie were double winners for the Bulldogs as Ashton Moreno took the 400-meter dash in 52.60.