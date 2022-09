SPENCER—The Algona Bulldog boys’ cross-country team placed three young men in the top eight runners and finished second in the team race to highlight the performances of three area squads on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Spencer Invitational.

The red-and-black’s team total of 63 was topped by only Okoboji’s score of 51 points with Bishop Garrigan taking eighth place with 195 and North Union did not have enough runners for a team score.