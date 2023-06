CEDAR FALLS—Algona junior Abby Brooks placed 49th at the Class 3A girls’ state golf meet played at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.

Abby started off on Thursday with a 45 on the front nine that included pars on Holes No. 3, 6 and 7 and followed that up with 48 on the back nine that featured pars on Holes 10 and 14. She had an 18-hole total of 93 which left her in 36th place after the first day.