GRAETTINGER—Ethan Zaugg of West Bend-Mallard along with Brennen Bollinger and Landon Price of North Union all won individual titles at the G-T/R-A Invitational held on Saturday, Jan. 7.

North Union ended up in third place in the team standings with 150 points while West Bend-Mallard placed 11th with 64 points as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley topped the 12-team field with a team score of 225 points.