FORT DODGE—Bishop Garrigan closed out a nice regular season with a 22-4, six-inning non-conference baseball victory on Thursday, June 29 over the St. Edmond Gaels in a contest played at the Hazel and Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

Each team scored one run in the first and two in the second inning before the visitors plated three in the top of the third only to see the green-and-white score once in the bottom of the frame as the Golden Bears led 6-4.