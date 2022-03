By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

DES MOINES—For the third straight season, the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear girls basketball squad will be playing for the Class 1A state title.

The black-and-gold advanced to the finals for third consecutive season with a hard-fought 74-57 win over scrappy North Linn team, which was a state qualifier last winter in Class 2A with good nucleus returning from that squad.