GRAETTINGER—Bishop Garrigan hung tough early but a cold shooting evening for the floor hurt the squad in a 70-53 loss on Monday, Feb. 14 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal round contest against the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Titans.

The contest was deadlocked at 18-18 at the conclusion of the first period before the home team took a 35-28 advantage to the locker room at intermission. The Titans increased the lead to 58-42 at the end of the third quarter.