By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—A dominant second half of physical football propelled the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines to a 30-12 eight-man victory over the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears on Friday, Sept. 9.

Trailing 12-6 at intermission, the purple-and-gold rolled up 180 yards of offense behind some hard running from Landon Montag while limiting the home team to just 24 total yards in the final 24 minutes.