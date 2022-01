EAGLE GROVE—Limiting Eagle Grove to single digits in the scoring department in each quarter, the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear girls basketball squad rolled to a 60-24 Top of Iowa Conference victory over the Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The black-and-gold led 18-9 at the end of the first frame and increased that advantage to 35-15 at intermission. The visitors held a commanding 53-21 lead at the conclusion of the third period.