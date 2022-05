NORTHWOOD—Three area girls’ track squads had a good night at the Class 1A regional track meet that was held on Thursday, May 12.

Bishop Garrigan led the way finishing in second place with 97 points as they qualified six girls in 10 different events. North Union placed fourth overall with 78 points and had nine girls qualify in six events and West Bend-Mallard ended up in ninth place with 38 points with four girls qualifying in one event,