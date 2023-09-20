Sports 20 September 2023

Algona wins non-conference home match

ALGONA—Storm Lake won the opening set but Algona roared back to win the next three games to take a non-conference home volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 12 over the Tornadoes.

The visitors won the first game by the score 23-25 before the red-and-black rallied back to take the next three close sets by the scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20.

Both Najolie Price and Lauren McLaughlin pounded down 11 kills in the contest closely followed by Lainey Venteicher with 10 kills.

