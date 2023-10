By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Knowing that win and they were in, the Algona Bulldogs earned a 21-7 district win over a stubborn and talented Hampton-Dumont squad on Friday, Oct. 20 to qualify for the Class 3A playoffs.

The red-and-black (6-3) will now travel to face 8-1 Sioux Center on Friday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.