By Greg

Grabianowski

Sports Editor

STORM LAKE—On Saturday, May 14, the Algona Bulldog girls’ golf squad finished in third place at the six-team Storm Lake Invitational played at the Lake Creek Golf & Country Club.

The red-and-black had a team total of 452 that was topped only by the Humboldt Wildcats with a score of 394 and the Carroll Tigers with a team total of 436.