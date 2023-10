Football Playoffs Pairings for Oct. 27 are now set.

Algona will play at Sioux Center. The winner will play either Bishop Heelen or Clear Lake.

Bishop Garrigan will host Remsen St. Mary's. West Bend-Mallard will play at CAM (Anita). The winners of those two games meet in the quarterfinals.

Algona earned its playoff position with a 21-7 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL Friday night.