ESTHERVILLE—The Algona Bulldog boys’ cross-country team won the team title and Ryan Stundahl took the individual crown at the Estherville Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Estherville Golf & Country Club.

The red-and-black, ranked 17th in Class 3A in the latest rankings, edged No. 5 (2A) Okoboji Pioneers by just one point and Spirit Lake (No.13, 2A) was third with a team score of 100.