By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

HUMBOLDT—For the first time since 2014, the Algona Bulldog boys’ cross-country team is the North Central Conference champions. It was the fourth time the school has won the crown along with titles in 2007 and 2009.

The red-and-black earned the first place trophy on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Joe Sheldon Park with a team score of 45 points to edge out Clear Lake’s total of 48 and St. Edmond with 50 points.