Algona boys track team places 5th in state indoor meet
By Greg Grabianowski
Sports Editor
AMES—A nice showing by the Algona Bulldog boys’ track team resulted in a fifth place showing in the team standings at the Class 3A state indoor meet held on Thursday, March 7 on the campus of Iowa State University.
The red-and-black earned a total of 38 points during the meet as ADM ran away with the team title with 79 points as Pella was second with 47, Solon had 46 and Clear Creek Amana was fourth with 45 points.