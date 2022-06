By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Algona pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of five St. Edmond errors as the Bulldogs blew past the Gaels 15-2 in five innings on Monday, June 20 in North Central Conference baseball action.

Jensen Eischen rapped out three hits while teammates Garrett Goche, Aiden Ulrich and Reid Louwagie each contributed two hits as right-hander Miles Goche tossed five solid innings on the bump for the win.