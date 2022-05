ALGONA—On Saturday, May 14, the Algona and Bishop Garrigan High School Trap-Shooting teams hosted a meet at the Izaak Walton League with five schools or clubs competing.

The Algona 8 team had the high score with a team total of 229 with the Emmetsburg Hot Shots 5 taking second with a 224 and the Emmetsburg Hot Shots 9 were third with a score of 218.

Members of the winning Algona 8 squad were shooters James Burma, Cole Harms, Nick Christensen, Chase Roof and Hunter Thilges.