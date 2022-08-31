Algona 1-2 at ADM in season opener

ADEL—The Algona Bulldogs volleyball squad went 1-2 on the road at the ADM (Adel) on Thursday, Aug. 25 in their 2022 season opener.

The red-and-black dropped their opener to the host school ADM by the score of 21-10 and 21-17. Lillian Etherington went nine of 11 behind the service line and Paige Schmitt had seven set assists.

Ryan Haynes came up with seven digs for the Bulldogs with Najolie Price registering two solo blocks at the net and A’Lailah Perry had six kills.