ALGONA—The Algona Bulldogs wrestling squad improved to 16-3 overall on the year with a trio of non-conference victories on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The red-and-black defeated Blue Earth, Minn. by the score of 39-36 before topping Estherville-Lincoln Central 64-15 and beat Okoboji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn by the count of 67-12.

Five wrestlers went 3-0 during the evening in Jacob Zabka (113), Tate Slagle (120), Hayden Thompson (132), Brandon Harris (152) and Cohen Reffer (220).